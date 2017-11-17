Thursday Night Football looked just like Madden last night

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 17th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Last night's Thursday Night Football looked pretty different with the SkyCam
It looked just like Madden, basically. Personally, I am HERE for it and I want this to become the default football POV.
Antonio Brown is pretty good, eh?
With 8 catches tonight, #Steelers WR Antonio Brown (@AB84) has set an NFL record for the fewest games in League history to reach 700 receptions in his 111th:â Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) November 17, 2017
Antonio Brown 111
Marvin Harrison 114
Andre Johnson 120
Antonio Brown is the first player to amass 1,000+ receiving yards this season.â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 17, 2017
It's his 5th straight season with 1,000+ receiving yards, breaking a tie with Hines Ward (2001-2004) for the longest streak in @steelers history
Breakfast plans the morning after @AB84's THREE TOUCHDOWN game:â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 17, 2017
Russell Wilson is the Seahawks' MVP
Russell Wilson has accounted for (thrown or rushed for) 82.1 percent of the @Seahawks scrimmage yards this season.â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 16, 2017
That's the highest such percentage by a player in any season in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/OjweQ1NEOK
Larry Fitzgerald: sports agent?
Larry Fitzgerald has been acting as his own contract agent since his long time agent Eugene Parker passed away early in 2016.â Joel Corry (@corryjoel) November 17, 2017
Here's something you don't hear often: Congratulations on your success, Cleveland Browns! Keep it up!
The Browns are the only team in the NFL to not allow a 100-yard rusher or 300-yard passer this seasonâ Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 16, 2017