Thursday Night Football looked just like Madden last night

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 17th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Last night's Thursday Night Football looked pretty different with the SkyCam

It looked just like Madden, basically. Personally, I am HERE for it and I want this to become the default football POV.

Antonio Brown is pretty good, eh?

Russell Wilson is the Seahawks' MVP

Larry Fitzgerald: sports agent?

Here's something you don't hear often: Congratulations on your success, Cleveland Browns! Keep it up!

