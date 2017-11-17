G.O.A.T: 14 reasons you should follow Tom Brady's Instagram

Tom Brady might be the most recognizable football player, but until recently, Brady's only social media website was Facebook. Earlier this year, though, he joined Instagram and after only 11 months, he's accumulated three million followers.

Why would you want to follow a 40-year-old quarterback online? Well, besides his supermodel wife, cute kids, luxurious life, Super Bowl victories, MVP awards, 215 career wins, and the fact that he may be the greatest quarterback of all time, here are a few more reasons why you should give TB12 a follow.

He's always hanging out with famous athletes.

David Ortiz

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 6, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Roger Federer

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 2, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Stephen Curry

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

He created his own fake newspaper: TB Times.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

His family is the most important thing in his life.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 14, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:07am PST

His TBT posts are glorious.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 2, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Just a reminder, he has five Super Bowl rings.