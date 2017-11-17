G.O.A.T: 14 reasons you should follow Tom Brady's Instagram

  • By Daniel Greco
Tom Brady might be the most recognizable football player, but until recently, Brady's only social media website was Facebook. Earlier this year, though, he joined Instagram and after only 11 months, he's accumulated three million followers.

Why would you want to follow a 40-year-old quarterback online? Well, besides his supermodel wife, cute kids, luxurious life, Super Bowl victories, MVP awards, 215 career wins, and the fact that he may be the greatest quarterback of all time, here are a few more reasons why you should give TB12 a follow.

He's always hanging out with famous athletes.

David Ortiz

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Roger Federer

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Stephen Curry

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

He created his own fake newspaper: TB Times.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

His family is the most important thing in his life.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

His TBT posts are glorious.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Just a reminder, he has five Super Bowl rings.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

