G.O.A.T: 14 reasons you should follow Tom Brady's Instagram

Tom Brady might be the most recognizable football player, but until recently, Brady's only social media website was Facebook. Earlier this year, though, he joined Instagram and after only 11 months, he's accumulated three million followers.
Why would you want to follow a 40-year-old quarterback online? Well, besides his supermodel wife, cute kids, luxurious life, Super Bowl victories, MVP awards, 215 career wins, and the fact that he may be the greatest quarterback of all time, here are a few more reasons why you should give TB12 a follow.
He's always hanging out with famous athletes.
David Ortiz
Roger Federer
Stephen Curry