NFL IQ quiz Week 11: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 11 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here at noon ET Saturday.

1. Carson Wentz leads the NFL in passing touchdowns this season (23). Who was the last player to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns in a single season within their first two seasons in the league?

2. Who was the last player to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns on the team with the NFL's best record (i.e. Carson Wentz) and not win the MVP award?

3. Only four active players have more career interceptions than Richard Sherman, who will miss the rest of the season for the Seahawks. Who are the four players?

4. Le'Veon Bell leads the NFL in rushing yards this season. How many Steelers running backs have led the NFL in rushing in the Super Bowl era?

5. The Patriots have won 12 consecutive road games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Who is the only team to win more road games in a row?

6. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are on pace to become the second teammate duo in NFL history to each have 1,400-plus scrimmage yards in the same season. Who would they join?

7. Andy Reid has a 16-2 record in games played after the bye week, and will look to improve that record in Week 11 at the Giants. Who are the only opposing head coaches to beat Reid after a bye?

8. Who was the last team to lead the NFL in scoring defense and sacks in the same season, as the 2017 Jaguars currently do?

9. The Broncos have allowed 92 points in their last two games combined. When was the last time the Broncos allowed this many points in a two-game span?

10. When is the last time a Lions running back had 100-plus rushing yards in a game?