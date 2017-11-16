Big plays on SkyCam offer a different perspective

Love it or hate it, the SkyCam did offer some distinct perspectives during Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's a look at some of the big plays captured by the high-flying camera so far that have offered some different views, generating traction on social media:
On the first play of the second half...â NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2017
Mariota to @_RMatthews for the 75-YARD TD! #TitanUp #TENvsPIT pic.twitter.com/PlHDcKwVUy
.@CotySense INTERCEPTION!â NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2017
The @Steelers second pick of the night. #HereWeGo #TENvsPIT pic.twitter.com/A1COuAJKDn
Nope. pic.twitter.com/HA4s0NvOxYâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 17, 2017
The SkyCam angle showed perfectly just how much Mariota sailed that INTâ Kevin Patra (@kpatra) November 17, 2017
Big Ben launches deep and @AB84 leaps for the 41-yard TD! ï¿½ï¿½#TENvsPIT #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/jGByWdbb3pâ NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2017
Feel like Iâm watching a video game... which is cool. Like it so far pic.twitter.com/AlpQgrpsT7â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2017
Love SkyCam. And you are right on Murray but he may be the only RB alive that can truck a 315-pounder like Tuittâ Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 17, 2017
