Jared Goff's audibles represent bright Rams present

What a difference a year makes.

Twelve months ago, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the most depressing watches in football. They couldn't score, the kid quarterback was overwhelmed, and the mustachioed veteran coach had lost the ability to summon the necessary magic to save a sinking season.

Cut to the present day and the Rams are nearly unrecognizable, despite much of the same cast on the field. Jared Goff no longer possesses that dear-in-the-headlights rookie vibe and Jeff Fisher is ... in Montana? In his place is Sean McVay, a young whippersnapper who has gifted the offense a new direction. Even better, he's provided the Rams and America a whole bunch of killer pop culture verbiage to dissect.

The Ramsâ audibles for Jared Goff are ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½



I love Sean McVay more by the day. pic.twitter.com/eK2qffOLZS â Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 16, 2017

Elvis. 2Pac. Dusty. Obama. Ric Flair. This is so much better than "Omaha!" Death to Omaha. Well, not the metropolis in Nebraska. That's a nice place. We're talking strictly verbiage here.