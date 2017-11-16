Lions WR Marvin Jones stuns Katy Perry on American Idol

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 16th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Lions WR Marvin Jones stunned Katy Perry with his singing, y'all

Jared Goff's audibles -- funniest in the NFL?

Is @JaredGoff16 calling audibles or is he telling everyone his favorite people? ï¿½ï¿½ (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/yRjHPZiunk â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 16, 2017

Goff's Rams face off against the Vikings this weekend, led by Case Keenum

Keenum has the full support of QB2 Teddy Bridgewater, who recently made his return from a horrific knee injury

Teddy Bridgewater held court in #Vikings locker room: "I donât want this to be about me. Itâs about us. Weâre sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs, hopefully home-field advantage. You canât take the attention away from that." â Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) November 16, 2017

Blake Bortles had some tongue-in-cheek advice for the Browns' rookie QB

Blake Bortles' advice for DeShone Kizer: "Try to throw it to your team as much as possible." #Jaguars #Browns â Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 15, 2017

Julian Edelmen is on his way to play in Mexico City, but he'll always be the GOAT of pee-wee football