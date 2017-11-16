Lions WR Marvin Jones stuns Katy Perry on American Idol

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 16th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Lions WR Marvin Jones stunned Katy Perry with his singing, y'all
The @Lions' WR @MarvinJonesJr can hit a note! ï¿½ï¿½ (via @americanidol) pic.twitter.com/01R6EuU9uIâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 15, 2017
Jared Goff's audibles -- funniest in the NFL?
Is @JaredGoff16 calling audibles or is he telling everyone his favorite people? ï¿½ï¿½ (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/yRjHPZiunkâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 16, 2017
Goff's Rams face off against the Vikings this weekend, led by Case Keenum
Case Keenum on #Vikings vs. Rams on Sunday: "Just like everybody predicted â Case Keenum with the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings going up against the 7-2 Rams. Iâm excited, I really am. (Jared Goff is) a great player. Heâs playing really well and Iâm excited for him.''â Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 15, 2017
Keenum has the full support of QB2 Teddy Bridgewater, who recently made his return from a horrific knee injury
Teddy Bridgewater held court in #Vikings locker room: "I donât want this to be about me. Itâs about us. Weâre sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs, hopefully home-field advantage. You canât take the attention away from that."â Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) November 16, 2017
Blake Bortles had some tongue-in-cheek advice for the Browns' rookie QB
Blake Bortles' advice for DeShone Kizer: "Try to throw it to your team as much as possible." #Jaguars #Brownsâ Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 15, 2017
Julian Edelmen is on his way to play in Mexico City, but he'll always be the GOAT of pee-wee football
I'm guessing @Edelman11 got picked first at every single recess... ï¿½ï¿½ #tbt pic.twitter.com/uVX0D2aMdUâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 16, 2017