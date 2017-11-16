Lions WR Marvin Jones stuns Katy Perry on American Idol

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 16th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Lions WR Marvin Jones stunned Katy Perry with his singing, y'all

Jared Goff's audibles -- funniest in the NFL?

Goff's Rams face off against the Vikings this weekend, led by Case Keenum

Keenum has the full support of QB2 Teddy Bridgewater, who recently made his return from a horrific knee injury

Blake Bortles had some tongue-in-cheek advice for the Browns' rookie QB

Julian Edelmen is on his way to play in Mexico City, but he'll always be the GOAT of pee-wee football

