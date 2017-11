Week 11 bold predictions: Four-TD days for Kirk Cousins, Brock Osweiler

Broncos embrace the Brock Osweiler of old

Remember the Brock Osweiler who was 5-2 as the Broncos ' starter in their title season of 2015? I know it was a long time ago, but we're going to seeguy again this weekend. Against the Bengals' defense , Osweiler throws four touchdown passes, solidifying his spot as the team's starter for the rest of the season.