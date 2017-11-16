Week 11 bold predictions: Four-TD days for Kirk Cousins, Brock Osweiler

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 11:
Broncos embrace the Brock Osweiler of oldRemember the Brock Osweiler who was 5-2 as the Broncos' starter in their title season of 2015? I know it was a long time ago, but we're going to see that guy again this weekend. Against the Bengals' defense, Osweiler throws four touchdown passes, solidifying his spot as the team's starter for the rest of the season.
Struggles on the horizon for RamsSean McVay has done great things with his young team so far, but a rough patch starts this weekend in Minnesota. Though the Rams haven't lost since Oct. 8, I predict they lose three of their next four games ( at Vikings, vs. Saints, at Cardinals, vs. Eagles).
Nathan Peterman has ROUGH outing in first startThe Chargers' defense gets after it this week, sacking rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman 10 times. That's what happens when you bench a mobile quarterback.
Kirk Cousins goes off against Saints' improving defenseWe're headed for a high-scoring matchup in NOLA. Drew Brees does his thing, but it's Kirk Cousins who turns heads. Washington's quarterback finishes with at least 350 passing yards and four touchdowns.