Teddy Bridgewater unsure on return to starting QB role

With Case Keenum's hot streak still simmering for the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently on a five-game winning streak and sit atop the NFC North, Teddy Bridgewater is relegated to backup quarterback duties.

The former first-round pick said Thursday he's comfortable with the situation and wouldn't speculate about when he might jump back into the starting saddle.

"Who knows. Like I said, I don't want this to be about me. It's us," Bridgewater said. "We're sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs, hopefully home-field advantage or something like that. So we can't take the attention away from that. We're playing great football and I pray that we can continue to just keep getting better."

Bridgewater was asked if there was any frustration or angst about not playing despite being healthy.

"No. I'm just taking it one day at a time. Continuing to be a great teammate, motivating the guys. We're playing great football right now. What else could you ask for?" he said.

Buoyed by a burgeoning supporting cast in receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, Keenum is playing the best football of his career. Coach Mike Zimmer is comfortable sticking with the journeyman until that magic runs out.

For Bridgewater that means waiting in the wings until called upon.

"Whatever happens, happens. It's all a part of God's plan," he said.