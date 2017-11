Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks preview the biggest games in Week 11 (10:10) and debate which running back is better: the Rams' Todd Gurley or the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell (21:20). The guys also discuss whether UCLA's Josh Rosen or USC's Sam Darnold is the better NFL quarterback prospect (28:10) before making their college football picks (33:00).

