Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt seem to be in good spirits during their recovery.

The Houston Texans are without two of their biggest stars for the rest of the season, but earlier today, Deshaun posted this clip of himself rapping along to "Too Hotty" by Migos, with a quick cameo from J.J. at the end. They look happy, so Texans fans have that going for them, which is nice.