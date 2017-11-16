DDFP 616: Week 11 Red Challenge Flag picks & Best WR groups

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt Harmon and Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich to discuss the best WR groups in the league (22:10) as well as Franchise's Week 11 Trade Calls (28:02). Also, Ike Taylor and Oakland Raiders CB T.J. Carrie joined Shek to kibitz about T.J.'s upcoming game in Mexico City vs the Patriots (49:12). Then, EmmaVP reads her Week 11 "TV Guide" sci-fi edition game previews for the guys to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (39:35).

