Cowboys LT Tyron Smith sits out practice Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys continue to practice without their All-Pro left tackle.

Tyron Smith sat out again on Thursday with a groin and back issues, David Helman of the team's official website reported. The left tackle also missed Wednesday's session after sitting out the Week 10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith's continued absence is troubling for a Cowboys offense that was lost without the stalwart blindside blocker. Dak Prescott was sacked eight times last week, including a whopping six times by Adrian Clayborn, who tortured Smith's replacements Chaz Green and Byron Bell. Prescott was hit a career-high 10 times and pressured on 36.8 percent of dropbacks against the Falcons.

Over the past two seasons with Prescott under center, the Cowboys are averaging 1.6 sacks per game allowed in games with Smith in the lineup and 2.5 per tilt in four games without the left tackle.

The Cowboys have been optimistic Smith might return to Sunday's pivotal matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, but missing two practices has put a damper on that outlook. If he can't play this week, Prescott & Co. could struggle to move the ball against a fierce Eagles defensive front.

In other Cowboys injury news, Dez Bryant (knee) returned to practice, while safety Jeff Heath (concussion) sat out.