15 non-Power-Five prospects that will be NFL stars

It's easy to get caught up in the prime-time SEC or Big Ten matchups each week when looking for future NFL stars.

Keep this in mind, though: One of the top NFL MVP candidates (Eagles QB Carson Wentz, from North Dakota State), an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate (Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo), and the league leaders in receiving (Steelers WR Antonio Brown, Central Michigan), sacks (Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence, Boise State), and interceptions (Titans S Kevin Byard, Middle Tennessee State) all come from schools that aren't members of the Power Five conferences.

Who's next in that pipeline?

Here are 15 players from outside the Power Five leagues that fit the bill, ranked from 1-15 based on how I rate them as prospects (15 is lowest, 1 is highest).

15. Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State

Harris is a physical player. He consistently challenges receivers when uncovered in the nickel spot. Harris had four pass breakups against South Dakota State last weekend, giving him 34 in three seasons. If he doesn't test well in the draft process, though, it's possible he could lose this spot to another well-regarded FCS prospect, Southern's Danny Johnson.

14. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

The nation's second-leading rusher averages 160 yards a game and 7.5 yards a rush. His stock took a bit of a dive after he produced just 122 yards in two games against Boise State and Fresno State last month. The past two weeks, however, he's averaged more than 240 yards, powering his way back to being on track for a 2,000-yard season.

13. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

The nation's leader in receiving yards per game (118) has been unstoppable at times. Quarterback Nick Stevens leans on Gallup to make big plays and convert on crucial third downs. Gallup has good strength for the position and is a reliable target.

12. Adam Breneman, TE, UMass

Just based on his game and measurements (height, weight, speed), Breneman would be a top-75 pick. The former Penn State Nittany Lion dealt with major leg injuries during his time in Happy Valley (as well as in high school), before transferring to work on his MBA at UMass in 2016. His NFL Scouting Combine workout will be impressive, but the medical check might be the more important part of the week for Breneman to maximize his draft status.

11. Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

Parker's a tall, long left tackle with the footwork to be an NFL starter in time. The 2016 second-team Associated Press All-American will be coveted as a second-tier prospect worthy of a top-100 pick due to his upside. He's received an invite to play in the Senior Bowl.

10. Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis

Ferguson has the arm talent and NFL size to be a second-round pick. NFL general managers will have questions about how Ferguson left Tennessee after losing the starting job to Joshua Dobbs a couple years back. If they believe he has matured, though, they might instead focus on the skill set that helped him throw six touchdown passes against UCLA and seven scores at Connecticut.

9. Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, LB, Arkansas State

Look for teams to sign onto Rolland-Jones in the second or third round. He already has 40 career sacks, and is willing to play the run as well.

8. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Miller's speed, strong hands, and crisp routes have earned him fans among NFL scouts over the past couple of seasons. He's likely to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season, and has scored 25 touchdowns in 22 games. While lacking height, Miller plays bigger than the tape measure indicates.

7. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

Phillips, a former receiver, started off the season red hot, grabbing interceptions against USC and Michigan State as well as returning a kickoff for a score in both contests. He's not contact-shy, displaying a willingness to press and keep contact down the sideline. That combination of toughness, athleticism, and ball skills will be tough to ignore in the top-75 overall selections.

6. Deatrick Nichols, CB, South Florida

While Nichols doesn't have the size most scouts like in a top-flight corner prospect, he is a tough customer. He'll play nickel effectively at the next level, and his ball skills are enticing enough to consider playing him outside.

5. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Hernandez is a beast of a guard, capable of moving the line of scrimmage but yet still nimble enough to handle traps and pass-protection duties. He's been invited to compete in the Senior Bowl. I suspect he'll land in the late second or early third round.

4. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Geodert is an incredible athlete who will come into the national spotlight at a postseason all-star game (he's been invited to the Senior Bowl) and the NFL Scouting Combine. I expect him to be selected within the first two rounds, like another top non-FBS TE was in 2017 -- Adam Shaheen (No. 45 overall, Chicago Bears).

3. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

A thick but athletic left tackle, Okorafor was considered a better prospect than former teammate Taylor Moton, who went in the second round of the 2017 draft. Even if a slew of underclassmen tackles enter the draft, Okorafor will be among the first off the board.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Sutton is quick and fast despite his tall frame, allowing him to high-point passes and be effective on bubble screens. In a down year for receivers, Sutton could end up at the top of the heap if he decides to forego his final year of eligibility. He is eligible for the Senior Bowl, and received an invitation to participate in the all-star game -- that would be a great stage for him to show off the ability to be an NFL team's top downfield receiving option.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Yes, Allen has struggled this season without Tanner Gentry and Brian Hill on his side. NFL general managers still believe in his skill set, however, as he is able to snap off strong throws to either sideline while showing off his movement skills.