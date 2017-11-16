Ed Dickson: Panthers 'not going away' in NFC South

The Panthers are a new creation on offense, heading into their bye after a pair of wins that saw Carolina utterly dominate on the ground.

After blasting the Falcons for 201 yards in Week 9, Cam Newton and friends embarrassed Miami's defense with another 294 rushing yards on Monday night.

Carolina was laughed at when they talked about trading away wideout Kelvin Benjamin to incorporate more speed into the lineup in order to spread the field and open up running lanes. Nobody's chuckling now.

The transformation mirrors what we've seen from the run-happy Saints (7-2), who sit half a game atop the Panthers (7-3) in the NFC South. Two teams with legitimate Super Bowl hopes -- and a pair of clubs set to square off in Week 13.

"We're not going away. We know we have to take the division," Panthers tight end Ed Dickson said, per The Charlotte Observer. "We know that in order for us to get back to division champs, we've got to go through them.

"We're playing good football. They're playing good football. That's all I can say. If we handle our end of the bargain, we're going to have a really good matchup in two weeks."

For all the league's disappointments this season -- highlighted by the loss of Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and a flood of stars -- the Saints and Panthers give fans something to delight over.

Everyone loves a good passing game, but watching these teams pound people with time-machine ground attacks that double as gems shipped to us from the 1950s is comprehensively rewarding.

"It's hard not to watch them," Dickson said of the Saints, adding: "It's shaping up to be a matchup down there in (their) stadium. We know they're not going to give up the division like that. They're the frontrunners right now. So we've got to maintain and hold up our half, and then we can have a showdown."