D.J. Swearinger promised kids two INTs... and delivered

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 15th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

D.J. Swearinger told these kids he'd get two interceptions in Sundays Vikings-Redskins game then made good on that promise

Relive peak Michael Vick on the anniversary of his 6 TD performance

Tyrann Mathieu is donating 200 Thanksgiving meals to families

Jerry Rice is still the G.O.A.T.

Larry Fitzgerald now only needs 226 yards this season to move into 3rd all time receiving yards. 868 yards for 2nd place and 7,829 yards for first place. â Jim Lorrigan (@jimlorrigan) November 14, 2017

Did YOU know that Josh McCown had the second-most completions in the NFL this season?

Almost to Thanksgiving, Tom Brady is the only QB with more completions than 38 y/o UFL refugee and former high school coach Josh McCown. â Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) November 14, 2017

Tahir Whitehead sent this Lions fan (and aspiring future NFL player) a care package he'll cherish forever