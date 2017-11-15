D.J. Swearinger promised kids two INTs... and delivered

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 15th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
D.J. Swearinger told these kids he'd get two interceptions in Sundays Vikings-Redskins game then made good on that promise
Don't be so hard on yourself, @JungleBoi_Swagg!â NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 14, 2017
You kept the promise you made to these two @Redskins fans. @insidetheNFL #WireOfTheWeek#HTTR pic.twitter.com/KlakR9v3s3
Relive peak Michael Vick on the anniversary of his 6 TD performance
Tyrann Mathieu is donating 200 Thanksgiving meals to families
Today, @Mathieu_Era is donating 200 Thanksgiving meals to families. pic.twitter.com/cFpBJBJonL Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 14, 2017
Jerry Rice is still the G.O.A.T.
Larry Fitzgerald now only needs 226 yards this season to move into 3rd all time receiving yards. 868 yards for 2nd place and 7,829 yards for first place. Jim Lorrigan (@jimlorrigan) November 14, 2017
Did YOU know that Josh McCown had the second-most completions in the NFL this season?
Almost to Thanksgiving, Tom Brady is the only QB with more completions than 38 y/o UFL refugee and former high school coach Josh McCown. Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) November 14, 2017
Tahir Whitehead sent this Lions fan (and aspiring future NFL player) a care package he'll cherish forever
@Big_Tah47 @Lions @nfl @gmfb I can't believe it! Thanks so much man! So motivating! pic.twitter.com/b5UkrjntoZ Javier Negron (@Javisito103) November 15, 2017