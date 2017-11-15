D.J. Swearinger promised kids two INTs... and delivered

Print
  • By Grant Pardee
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 15th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

D.J. Swearinger told these kids he'd get two interceptions in Sundays Vikings-Redskins game then made good on that promise

Relive peak Michael Vick on the anniversary of his 6 TD performance

Tyrann Mathieu is donating 200 Thanksgiving meals to families

Jerry Rice is still the G.O.A.T.

Did YOU know that Josh McCown had the second-most completions in the NFL this season?

Tahir Whitehead sent this Lions fan (and aspiring future NFL player) a care package he'll cherish forever

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0