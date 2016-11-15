Game facts: Titans at Steelers (Steelers facts)

On top of the stat sheet: The Steelers have both the NFL's leading rusher (Le'Veon Bell, 840 rush yards) and leading receiver (Antonio Brown, 882 receiving yards) so far this season.

Unfamiliar territory: The Steelers are 7-2 (or better) through nine games for the first time since the 2007 season (Mike Tomlin's first season as head coach).

Big Ben trending up: In his last three games, Ben Roethlisberger has a 97.9 passer rating (Big Ben had a 78.2 passer rating through the first six games of the season).

Still an issue: Even with Big Ben's recent surge, the Steelers QB is still only completing 29.3 percent of his 15+ air yard passes this season.