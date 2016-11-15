News  

 

 

Game facts: Titans at Steelers (Steelers facts)

Print
More Columns >

On top of the stat sheet:  The Steelers have both the NFL's leading rusher (Le'Veon Bell, 840 rush yards) and leading receiver (Antonio Brown, 882 receiving yards) so far this season. 

Unfamiliar territory:  The Steelers are 7-2 (or better) through nine games for the first time since the 2007 season (Mike Tomlin's first season as head coach).

Big Ben trending up: In his last three games, Ben Roethlisberger has a 97.9 passer rating (Big Ben had a 78.2 passer rating through the first six games of the season). 

Still an issue: Even with Big Ben's recent surge, the Steelers QB is still only completing 29.3 percent of his 15+ air yard passes this season. 

Top-5 defense:  The Steelers defense ranks 2nd in the NFL in points allowed (16.4 PPG allowed) and second in yards allowed (284.4 yards allowed per game). 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0