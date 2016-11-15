News  

 

 

Game facts: Titans at Steelers (Titans facts)

On a roll:  The Titans are on their first four-game win streak since Weeks 8-12 of the 2009 season. 

Lacking quality wins:  Only two of the Titans' six wins this season have come against winning teams (Jacksonville in Week 2 and Seattle in Week 3).

Rare territory:  The Titans are one of three teams this season with a winning record (6-3) and a negative point differential (-8). 

Mr. Fourth Quarter: Four of Marcus Mariota's seven TD passes this season have come in the fourth quarter.  

Achilles heel:  The Titans have converted just 35.6 of their third-down opportunities this season (23rd in NFL). 

