Game facts: Titans at Steelers (Titans facts)

On a roll: The Titans are on their first four-game win streak since Weeks 8-12 of the 2009 season.

Lacking quality wins: Only two of the Titans' six wins this season have come against winning teams (Jacksonville in Week 2 and Seattle in Week 3).

Rare territory: The Titans are one of three teams this season with a winning record (6-3) and a negative point differential (-8).

Mr. Fourth Quarter: Four of Marcus Mariota's seven TD passes this season have come in the fourth quarter.