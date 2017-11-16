Thursday Night Cereal: Steelers vs Titans

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." -- Aristotle

"How many people want to eat a 'w' tonight?! Eat a 'w!'" -- Jameis Winston

Why don't athletes have their own cereals anymore? And why is no one talking about it? Well, I'm sorry, but we at The Checkdown refuse to stay silent any longer.

Flutie Flakes was probably the most famous athlete cereal, but there have been others throughout the years, too. Terrell Owens, Kurt Warner, Ed McCaffrey, and Chad Ochocinco all got in on the breakfast cereal bandwagon.

Tonight's Thursday Night Football ought to be a good one. Both teams are currently in playoff position, with the Steelers holding the first seed in the AFC and the Titans in the fourth seed. Both teams have young and exciting playmakers. And we wish they had their own cereals. So we made them. Enjoy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Le'Veon Bell

Antonio Brown

Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota

Kevin Byard

Adoree Jackson