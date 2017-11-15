JuJu & Adoree: friends, college teammates to face-off on TNF

  By Grant Pardee
Two of the NFL's most exciting rookies are preparing for a primetime face-off: Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Titans cornerback/returner/running back Adoree Jackson.

College football fans know JuJu and Adoree were star players for the USC Trojans, but tomorrow night on Thursday Night Football, the friends and former teammates will likely square off in some one-on-one matchups for the first time since their Pro Day workouts before the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adoree remarked at the time: "Now that we're not competing against each other... it's pretty fun seeing him do his drills. I know all the things he can do, and now to see him display it to everyone else, it's pretty fun."

JuJu and Adoree haven't been shy about showing their love for each other since joining the pros. Take a look:

