NFL TV guide to Week 11 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 11 of the 2017 season.

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

"Quinn Peaks" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

The mystery of the suspiciously pristine 2017 Rams begins a new chapter in the Twin Cities, as Zimmer sets out to debunk the apparent sorcery being conjured by this McVay character. When his football suddenly vanishes, and reappears in Robert Quinn's arms, Latavius passionately questions the stripped man, making hand gestures about which sadistic, supernatural force must be to blame. Turns out he simply fumbled the ballâ¦ Go figure!

New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders

"The Rex-Files" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Thanks to some stellar mid-duel adjustments by Lord Belichick, ageless hero Tom Brady emerges victorious over a bunch of mortals who managed to escape from a Black Hole. Marshawn Lynch forces the entire Pats' defense to be quarantined on the sideline, as he fears he can no longer contain the voracious beast within. In his pursuit of a leathery, elliptical UFO, a distracted Rex Burkhead gets abducted by Khalil Mack in a foreign land.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

"The Hicks Million Dollar Man" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Fifty-three grown men suit up in padded blue and white outfits, as they intend to fight off an intrusion of their home by a red-headed outsider with a master plan of silencing their entire community. When Jordan Hicks interferes with Dak's trajectory on the last tick of the external clock, the Cowboys are given one last shot to travel back in game time and reset the outcome. Alshon has visions of a wintery, purple-clad utopia, as he runs freely through an open field.

MONDAY

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

"Doctor Julio" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

A football-wielding wizard, Russell Wilson creates something out of nothing by utilizing his spellbinding speed to escape seven gigantic creatures programmed to do one thing: take down the QB. Jeremy Lane takes a deep dive into an alternate universe where he's able to keep up with Julio Jones. Meanwhile, in a dimension called reality, the otherworldly talent is swiftly bringing Lane right back down to Earth.

Subscribe to the Dave Dameshek Football Program podcast to listen to the latest episode.