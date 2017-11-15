Injury roundup: Justin Pugh (back) won't play Sunday

Big Blue is black and blue.

Reeling off of two blowout losses to the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and the cellar-dwelling San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants have lost their starting left guard for this week's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, and maybe longer.

Justin Pugh will not play Sunday because of a back injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The injury, suffered against the Niners, looks to be week-to-week after missing the Chiefs game, but could also be a multi-week injury.

Pugh's absence will be a huge loss for a Giants offensive line that has grown stronger as their disappointing season has gone along. The versatile lineman played wherever New York needed him, either at left guard or at right tackle this season. Pugh is the second Giants starter on the front line to likely be lost for a significant amount of time; center Weston Richburg was placed on injured reserve recently with a concussion.

To replace Pugh on the line, New York signed guard John Greco on Monday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. The Los Angeles Chargers are encouraged by the progress quarterback Philip Rivers has made in the league's concussion protocol, sources informed the situation told Rapoport.

2. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he doesn't anticipate offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) practicing today. Smith remains day to day, Garrett said.