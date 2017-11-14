Houston City Council declares Sunday is "Andre Johnson Day"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 14th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

This Sunday is "Andre Johnson Day" in the city of Houston

Andre Johnson overwhelmed City Council proclaiming Sunday as "Andre Johnson Day" in Houston: "It's amazing." pic.twitter.com/aCPzi0Q56m â Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2017

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola go on an adventure in Mexico City

Two of the Pats' biggest personalities go south of the border before Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Larry Fitzgerald is winning the battle against Father Time

Fitzgerald (34) is the oldest WR in the NFL, but is still performing at an elite level. He has 60 catches (second-most in the league) for 677 yards and three TDs.

The Raiders broke ground on their future Las Vegas home

"For all the players, coaches, administrators and fans who over the years have proudly worn the Silver and Black, this is our field of dreams."https://t.co/d7TcOjNL9d â OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 14, 2017

The Panthers' offense made history on Monday Night Football

That was the most yards (548) the Panthers have ever gained in a game.

EVER. â Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 14, 2017

The Fighting Irish will honor Knute Rockne with throwback helmets and uniforms on Saturday

On Saturday we will honor the legendary Knute Rockne and celebrate the history and tradition of Notre Dame.#GoIrish â #BeatNavy pic.twitter.com/CsDKO1CsEc â Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 14, 2017

Drew Brees says he's a Saint for life