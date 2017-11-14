Houston City Council declares Sunday is "Andre Johnson Day"

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 14th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

This Sunday is "Andre Johnson Day" in the city of Houston

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola go on an adventure in Mexico City

Two of the Pats' biggest personalities go south of the border before Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game

Larry Fitzgerald is winning the battle against Father Time

Fitzgerald (34) is the oldest WR in the NFL, but is still performing at an elite level. He has 60 catches (second-most in the league) for 677 yards and three TDs.

The Raiders broke ground on their future Las Vegas home

The Panthers' offense made history on Monday Night Football

The Fighting Irish will honor Knute Rockne with throwback helmets and uniforms on Saturday

Drew Brees says he's a Saint for life

