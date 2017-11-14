Fear the Bear Man of Soldier Field

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Even though it may have been raining in Chicago, when the Bears took on the Packers, the Bear Man was in his regular seat, cheering on his team. For the past 20 years, he has been seen near the tunnel, in his elaborate costume, making sure opponents fear the Bears.

The Bear Man honors both Walter Payton with his No. 34 patches on his jersey as well as the number 46, symbolizing the defense the Bears used under tutelage of defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan.

"The Bears mean a lot to me," said Bear Man. "They epitomize toughness, and ferocity. [They] have nine championships and were the first franchise in the NFL."

While he may be a Bears fan, he also loves football in general.

"I love the game of football, that's why I dress like this," stated Bear Man. "Football is the greatest."

Regardless of their record, the Bear Man will always bear down for his team.