Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the Panthers' dominant win over the Dolphins on Monday night (1:05) and present data to back up a theory that the league's older quarterbacks are leaning on running backs in the passing game (11:45). The guys also discuss the process of evaluating college quarterbacks and the importance of seeing them live (17:20).

