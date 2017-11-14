Saints' games vs. Rams, Panthers get flex treatment

Get out the bent-arm emojis -- it's flexing season.

As we move into the latter portion of the 2017 slate, game times are suddenly subject to change. Records and stakes matter!

The Week 12 schedule gets a little jucier in the late afternoon slot, with New Orleans' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams moving to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The move, however, means the Rams-Saints won't be flexed to Sunday Night Football, as some had speculated it could have. In the same week, Tennessee at Indianapolis stays in the 1 p.m. slot but moves to FOX.

In Week 13, a major NFC South battle moves into the national slot with the Carolina at New Orleans game shifting to 4:25 p.m. ET and staying on FOX. Denver at Miami will move to FOX, but stay in the 1 p.m. ET time slot.

While those changes sure are appetizing, the original (and still delicious) Sunday Night Football entrees remain the same. The prime-time slot doesn't see any changes for neither Week 12 nor Week 13.

The updated schedule is below.