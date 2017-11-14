Make your day instantly better with these #GoodJuJu tweets

We're big fans of Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster here at The Checkdown, and we're not alone.

Through 10 weeks of NFL action, the 20-year-old rookie has accumulated 521 yards, five touchdowns, and a whooooole bunch of creative and funny celebrations. The USC Trojan alum is just as entertaining off-the-field, too, with his big personality shining through in his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Last night, fans showed their love with the #GoodJuJu hashtag and delivered some Twitter gold.

Juju could steal my girl and Iâd officiate the wedding #GoodJuJu â coach mack af (@OnceUgoMack) November 14, 2017

I love everything about JuJu. Literally everything. If he murdered me Iâd be in hell like âlmao classic JuJu. What a great guy.â â Justin (@The_Best_Smart) November 12, 2017

-JuJu robs your house while you watch tv-



"Ahahaha this is my favorite episode!"



(He already stole your tv) â John Lisjak (@FrozenStupid) November 12, 2017

JuJu could be my accounting professor and give me three tests on the same day and I would be perfectly ok with it #GoodJuJu â Clark Toppe (@ccclllaaarrrkkk) November 14, 2017

aye man @TeamJuJu such a good guy he can steal my bike and Iâd let him keep it #GoodJuJu â jor6e ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â°ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ (@kingjorge6) November 14, 2017

I'm a ravens fan. @TeamJuJu can still go off for 200 yards and 4 TDs and is still say "oh that juju. What a good guy #Goodjuju â Josh Fink (@joshyfink) November 14, 2017

@TeamJuJu such a great guy Iâd let him give me a bad haircut and still thank him. #GoodJuJu â Derek Legeza (@derek_legeza) November 14, 2017

@TeamJuJu juju really is the goat id let him do a celebration at my funeral man he's the best â bryan (@mainbry) November 14, 2017

JuJu could step on my brand new Yeezyâs with muddy shoes and Iâd say âmy badâ #GoodJuJu @TeamJuJu â Jake (@Jake_McNabb35) November 14, 2017

For more fun JuJu stories, including the special episode of A Football Life about his briefly-missing bicycle, be sure to bookmark The Checkdown; we're covering JuJu more than any DB in the league.