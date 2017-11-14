Injuries: Cards QBs Stanton (knee), Gabbert split reps

Arizona's shaky quarterback situation might be even more uncertain after Tuesday's practice.

Drew Stanton (knee) split first-team reps with Blaine Gabbert during the practice, coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Stanton needs to prove he can stay out of harm's way for him to be ensured the starting job this weekend, Arians explained.

We saw Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford struggle with a knee injury and how it all but eliminated his ability to scramble away from pressure during Minnesota's Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears. Arians doesn't want to see something similar from Stanton.

In preseason action, Gabbert gave Stanton a push for the backup job early, but couldn't sustain such play before Stanton pulled away in the competition. Now, with Carson Palmer sidelined, who takes the starter's reps is up in the air.

Other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jamie Collins (MCL) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

2. The Panthers are shutting down receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle) and plan to place him on injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

3. In non-injury news, the Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle Will Beatty, and the Seattle Seahawks are promoting running back Mike Davis to the 53-man roster, per Rapoport.