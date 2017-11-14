Alex Smith surprises family with Chiefs tickets on Ellen

Another day, another heartwarming NFL-related clip from The Ellen Degeneres Show. Yesterday, it was Jon Dorenbos talking about his recent life-saving surgery and the importance of being screened for heart disease. Today, it's Alex Smith surprising a family of Chiefs fans with game tickets.

The video of the Watson Family honoring their stepdad will melt your heart. pic.twitter.com/6ha5WSocI3 â Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 14, 2017

The Watson family celebrated a very special moment recently, Marcus and his daughter Madison Marie changed their surname to Watson in honor of Marcus' stepdad, Paul.

Paul Watson has been in Marcus' life since he was a baby. In addition to raising him, he also passed down his love for the Kansas City Chiefs. After seeing their video, Ellen brought the Watson family on her show and surprised them with a video message from the Chiefs' star quarterback.

The family will receive four club-level tickets, sideline passes, a tour of Arrowhead Stadium, and little Madison will get to meet the Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf. I really have to get this allergy problem taken care of.