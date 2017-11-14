Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 10

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

There's only three weeks left in the fantasy football regular season and I'm sure your fate is already sealed. But if there's still hope for a few of you, then make sure to take an extra long look at your bench players for a playoff pick-me-up.

San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

Fantasy Points: 16.1
Starting Percentage: 3.9%

Goodwin is one of the fastest players in the league and now everyone is starting to see his potential. The University of Texas product made one catch on Sunday, but he made it count. It was an 83 yard bomb for a touchdown from his quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins

Fantasy Points: 27.58
Starting Percentage: 49%

You like that?!? You like that?!! Well the 49% of fantasy players who started him liked it a lot.

Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods

Fantasy Points: 29.1
Starting Percentage: 46.8%

This is the second week in a row that I have to tell you that Woods is the Rams No.1 threat. For the past two weeks, Woods has scored in the 20s. Maybe next week you will listen.

Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray

Fantasy Points: 25.2
Starting Percentage: 70.9

While the Titans use a running back by committee, Murray is still a top 20 running back. This week alone, he had 72 total yards and 3 touchdowns. He just has a nose for the end zone.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0