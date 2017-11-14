Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 10

There's only three weeks left in the fantasy football regular season and I'm sure your fate is already sealed. But if there's still hope for a few of you, then make sure to take an extra long look at your bench players for a playoff pick-me-up.

San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

Fantasy Points: 16.1

Starting Percentage: 3.9%

Goodwin is one of the fastest players in the league and now everyone is starting to see his potential. The University of Texas product made one catch on Sunday, but he made it count. It was an 83 yard bomb for a touchdown from his quarterback C.J. Beathard.

When Marquise Goodwin catches an 83 yard TD worth 18 fantasy points and you have him on the bench pic.twitter.com/x9YQfkaNhC â Up to 50 characters in length (@Robbie_gr) November 12, 2017

Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins

Fantasy Points: 27.58

Starting Percentage: 49%

You like that?!? You like that?!! Well the 49% of fantasy players who started him liked it a lot.

Of course I put Kirk cousins on the bench and he scores 30 points â John Fisher (@JFish1824) November 12, 2017

Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods

Fantasy Points: 29.1

Starting Percentage: 46.8%

This is the second week in a row that I have to tell you that Woods is the Rams No.1 threat. For the past two weeks, Woods has scored in the 20s. Maybe next week you will listen.

Guess who left robert woods and stefon diggs on the bench this week ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Kurosaki Ichigo (@Trillmvtic) November 12, 2017

Fantasy football shouldnât affect my emotions the way it does. Had an internal debate in my brain on whether to start D Thomas or Robert Woods. Stayed with DT. Woods with 132 yds and 2 TDs. K cool. Now I'm angry. pic.twitter.com/sCdvyACoun â Brett Edwards (@BrettWTWO) November 12, 2017

When you check your fantasy team only to discover that you didnât start Robert woods #fantasylife pic.twitter.com/ncSItIiz3p â Ryan Kiracofe (@vadertvs61) November 12, 2017

Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray

Fantasy Points: 25.2

Starting Percentage: 70.9

While the Titans use a running back by committee, Murray is still a top 20 running back. This week alone, he had 72 total yards and 3 touchdowns. He just has a nose for the end zone.

Forgot I even had DeMarco Murray on one of my fantasy teams.



*Checks starting lineup, sees Murray on the bench* pic.twitter.com/YyjBIOQRaQ â Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 12, 2017