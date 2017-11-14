Saints signing running back Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams had a promising preseason, then was cut and hasn't been seen on an NFL field since.

He'll soon have his best chance of returning to one.

The New Orleans Saints are signing Williams off the Denver Broncos' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the move. The deal is for two years, Rapoport added, per a source.

Williams has been with Denver's practice squad since Sept. 5, signing with the Broncos one day after clearing waivers following his release from the Bills. The running back's release was surprising, as he appeared primed to serve as LeSean McCoy's backup in Buffalo. Instead, he's spent the season toiling on the fields of the Broncos' training facility.

Now, he's joining the league's third-best rushing attack, becoming the third part of a backfield powered by the bullish Mark Ingram and versatile rookie Alvin Kamara. Together, the two have combined to rush for 1,089 yards in the first nine games of the season, bringing a welcome balance to the league's second-ranked offense. Williams won't get a large share of the carries, but adds depth to one of the Saints' most important position groups.

He's also reuniting with his University of Arkansas position coach, Joel Thomas, who's now the Saints' running backs coach.

Williams rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown on 27 attempts during his lone season in the NFL in 2016 as a member of the Bills.