Cardinals RB David Johnson has cast removed

David Johnson is out of his cast.

The Arizona Cardinals' running back posted a video on Twitter on Monday showing he had the cast removed on his left arm.

Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist in Week 1 and has been on injured reserve since undergoing surgery. Getting the cast off is the latest step on his road to recovery. Johnson will need to build strength and stability in his arm before possibly being cleared to return.

The dual-threat running back has insisted he would like to return at some point this season, but that decision remains in question for the 4-5 Cardinals, who remain on the outskirts in a deep NFC playoff race.