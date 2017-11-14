Tashaun Gipson hopes Jaguars 'hang 40' on Browns

In four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, safety Tashaun Gipson won 19 total games. Now the Jacksonville Jaguars safety is hoping to embarrass his former team on Sunday.

"I truly hope that we hang 40 on them," Gipson said on ESPN radio Monday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "Their offense probably shouldn't score against our defense and I'm excited. That's the true thing.

"It's personal, but yet at the end of the day you're still blessed ... knowing that I'm in a situation right now where I don't look back about it. I don't look back with any regrets. I'm extremely excited with where I'm at right now, but you know it's definitely going to be personal man, for sure."

Gipson wasn't done taking a shot at a Browns organization that has won one game since 2015.

"You look back and I feel bad for those guys because, like I said, it's nothing that they can do. They just go out there and play," Gipson said. "It's the guys above them who make these decisions and, you know, it's unfortunate. We've seen it time and time again, the opportunity that's slipped by them.

"Every time [Eagles quarterback] Carson Wentz pop up on the TV, somebody brings it up [that the Browns didn't draft him]. I had to play against [Texans rookie quarterback] Deshaun Watson. It's unfortunate what happened to him, but that's going to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and one of the best quarterbacks in the league in the coming years.

"It's things like that you just continue to scratch your head. You've just got to look back and say, 'Man, I'm glad to get up out of there.'"

This is the 'take it down a peg' point of the post, where we highlight that Gipson signed a big contract with a Jaguars team that was similarly awful to the Browns. In fact, from 2012-2015, when Gipson was in Cleveland, the Browns won more games than Jacksonville, 19 to 14. And it's not as if Gipson's addition immediately put the Jags on the map. After all they went 3-13 in the safety's first season, before adding Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, and Barry Church to solidify a smothering defense.

While Gipson took issue with the front office, he noted he still has friends on the Browns and did not invite ill-will upon Cleveland fans (even though he wants to see them sad this week).

"Coming from the situation in which I came, you know, the way that I made it to Cleveland, the opportunity that I was granted and just the path that I paved for myself -- I'll forever be in debt to the city of Cleveland because they helped me get to my first Pro Bowl, besides the God-given ability to go out there and make plays," he said. "The fans, they supported me, they loved me, they brought me in. It was never a situation where it was any ill will to the fans. I don't have any ill will because I'm blessed, but it's going to be a little different and honestly it's going to be exciting [to return to Cleveland]."