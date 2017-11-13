Teddy Bridgewater's emotional return to the NFL

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 13th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Teddy Bridgewater returned to the NFL this weekend and it was an emotional homecoming for the young QB

What a moment.



Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT â FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Jay Ajayi had a Bye this week, but he was still making highlights with these custom cleats

.@JayTrain23 is the first NFL player to have a custom emoji on Twitter, so Adidas put it all over his Adizero cleats this week. #JayTrain pic.twitter.com/sTdG4VO8dR â SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) November 12, 2017

Maurice Harris had one of the best catches of the year, but his journey to the NFL was even more difficult

Undrafted out of Cal. Signed for a $3,500 bonus. Cut at the end of camp two years in a row. Promoted yesterday. Don't give up on your dreams, kids. https://t.co/7s4gyq7pRY â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2017

Our northern neighbors are having fun with TD celebrations this year, too

