Teddy Bridgewater's emotional return to the NFL

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 13th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Teddy Bridgewater returned to the NFL this weekend and it was an emotional homecoming for the young QB
What a moment.â FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017
Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT
Jay Ajayi had a Bye this week, but he was still making highlights with these custom cleats
.@JayTrain23 is the first NFL player to have a custom emoji on Twitter, so Adidas put it all over his Adizero cleats this week. #JayTrain pic.twitter.com/sTdG4VO8dRâ SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) November 12, 2017
Maurice Harris had one of the best catches of the year, but his journey to the NFL was even more difficult
Undrafted out of Cal. Signed for a $3,500 bonus. Cut at the end of camp two years in a row. Promoted yesterday. Don't give up on your dreams, kids. https://t.co/7s4gyq7pRYâ Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2017
Our northern neighbors are having fun with TD celebrations this year, too
For more on the CFL, check out the differences between the two North American football leagues.
I'm telling you people, turn the CFL game on ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GjQeg1a5Sfâ Josh S. (@joshellman) November 12, 2017