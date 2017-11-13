Teddy Bridgewater's emotional return to the NFL

Print
  • By Grant Pardee
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 13th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Teddy Bridgewater returned to the NFL this weekend and it was an emotional homecoming for the young QB

Jay Ajayi had a Bye this week, but he was still making highlights with these custom cleats

Maurice Harris had one of the best catches of the year, but his journey to the NFL was even more difficult

Our northern neighbors are having fun with TD celebrations this year, too

For more on the CFL, check out the differences between the two North American football leagues.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0