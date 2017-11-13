Former Eagle Jon Dorenbos talks about his life-saving surgery

In the United States, heart disease is the number one cause of death, with over 600,000 per year, and no one is safe -- not even NFL players. Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos suffered from an aortic aneurysm and fortunately, he underwent successful open-heart surgery that saved his life.

Six weeks after his surgery, Dorenbos had his first public interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

My friend @JonDorenbos in his first interview since the surgery that saved his life. pic.twitter.com/5dcNQm48Aj â Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 13, 2017

While Dorenbos can no longer play football, his positive outlook has not wavered one bit. "Every day at the hospital, I would go to the bathroom and say 'Hey, you are going to stand up, you are going to hold your head high, you are going to be proud and you got this,'" said Dorenbos.

Since his time out of the hospital, Dorenbos and his wife found a Goldendoodle dog and named him Saint, because of the trade that saved Dorenbos' life.

A post shared by ï¿½ï¿½ Saint The Goldendoodle ï¿½ï¿½ (@saintthedoodle) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Dorenbos has not had the easiest life, but he continues to overcome every obstacle in his path.