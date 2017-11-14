Clayborn among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to their teams during Week 10.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Adrian Clayborn, Atlanta Falcons

Strong stats to consider:

» Clayborn recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles in the Falconsâ 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Power of the moment: Clayborn absolutely dominated Chaz Green in pass-rushing scenarios, utilizing speed rushes, bull rushes, spins and rips to rack up the sacks and forced fumbles.

» Vote for Clayborn for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Bouye recorded a key interception to help give the Jaguars a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Power of the moment: Bouye's interception in overtime that he returned for 51 yards sealed the victory in one of the wildest games of the season.

» Vote for Bouye for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

Strong stats to consider:

» Graham had two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 22-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Power of the moment: Graham's touchdown in the 4th quarter gave the Seahawks the lead.

» Vote for Graham for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Strong stats to consider:

» Ingram rushed for 131 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in the Saints 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Power of the moment: Ingram needed one yard on fourth down and went for 25 yards.

» Vote for Ingram for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Woods recorded 8 receptions for 171 and two touchdowns in the Ramsâ 33-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Power of the moment: Woods took a 94-yard reception to the endzone to put the Rams up 15-7 in the third quarter.

» Vote for Woods for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10