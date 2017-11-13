Byron Maxwell to sign with Seattle Seahawks

Byron Maxwell is heading back to the Emerald City for a Legion of Boom reprise.

The Seattle Seahawks, who are in need of a cornerback with Richard Sherman done for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, are set to sign Maxwell, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Maxwell, who worked out with the Seahawks on Monday before agreeing to terms, played in Seattle from 2013-14, making 17 starts with the team before signing a six-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Maxwell was cut by the Miami Dolphins last month after playing in just two games this season. A hamstring injury limited him during early portion of the Dolphins' season, and his on-field struggles led to him being scratched the two weeks prior to his South Beach release.

Maxwell had a strong 2016 season, and the Seahawks will be hoping to see a revitalized version of the 29-year-old in their secondary. He's a good match for Seattle's system and has experience playing under coach Pete Carroll after being drafted by the team in 2011.

He'll be extremely hard-pressed to replace the presence Sherman had in Seattle's defense, but it appears he's the best open-market option for the Seahawks this deep into the season.