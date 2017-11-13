Injuries: Texans' Will Fuller (ribs) might miss 1 game

Will Fuller won't miss significant time after leaving Sunday's loss to the L.A. Rams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Houston Texans' receiver suffered cracked ribs in the loss, but the damage is not extensive and he may just miss one game, per a source informed of the injury.

Fuller downplayed the injury after the game.

"I'm feeling good," he said, via the Houston Chronicle. "They're a little sore. I should be OK."

Like the rest of the Texans' offense, Fuller soared with Deshaun Watson under center and has struggled since the dynamic rookie went down with a knee injury. From Weeks 4 through 8, Fuller compiled 278 total yards on 13 receptions and a whopping seven touchdown catches. With Tom Savage under center the past two weeks, the wideout has four catches for 47 yards and zero touchdowns.

Fuller missed the start of the season after suffering a collarbone injury in early August.

Bruce Ellington's role should increase if Fuller is out of the lineup Sunday versus Arizona.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald, who was activated this weekend after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, will start vs. the Carolina Panthers, Rapoport reported.

2. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

3. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in the concussion protocol after showing symptoms following the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts announced.