Injuries: Browns' Jamie Collins (MCL) out for season

Will Fuller won't miss significant time after leaving Sunday's loss to the L.A. Rams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Houston Texans' receiver suffered cracked ribs in the loss, but the damage is not extensive and he may just miss one game, per a source informed of the injury.

Fuller downplayed the injury after the game.

"I'm feeling good," he said, via the Houston Chronicle. "They're a little sore. I should be OK."

Like the rest of the Texans' offense, Fuller soared with Deshaun Watson under center and has struggled since the dynamic rookie went down with a knee injury. From Weeks 4 through 8, Fuller compiled 278 total yards on 13 receptions and a whopping seven touchdown catches. With Tom Savage under center the past two weeks, the wideout has four catches for 47 yards and zero touchdowns.

Fuller missed the start of the season after suffering a collarbone injury in early August.

Bruce Ellington's role should increase if Fuller is out of the lineup Sunday versus Arizona.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson announced linebacker Jamie Collins' season is over after suffering an MCL injury in the loss to the Detroit Lions. Collins suffered the injury while being tackled after intercepting Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Detroit.

Collins' injury brings an end to a campaign that was hampered by health issues. The linebacker also missed three games due to a concussion suffered earlier in the season. Collins signed a massive extension in the offseason and is a very obvious key piece to Cleveland's defense, which missed him almost immediately, as evidenced by Detroit's offensive output on the ground and through the air.

"That's unfortunate," Jackson said of Collins' injury. "That's a big blow to our defensive football team. He's one of our best players and one of our leaders and one of our real good locker room guys. And we'll miss him. But that's football. It happens. He'll grow and get back as soon as he can and be stronger and better for it."

2. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to miss about a month after an MRI confirmed he sprained his MCL against the Chicago Bears, Rapoport reported.

3. Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald, who was activated this weekend after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, will start vs. the Carolina Panthers, Rapoport reported.

4. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. When asked about Freeman's potential availability for next week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dan Quinn told reporters: "I won't rule him out until they say he's out."

5. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett remains in the concussion protocol after showing symptoms following the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts announced.

6. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710 KIRO-AM he thinks Earl Thomas (hamstring) will return to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons. Left tackle Duane Brown (ankle) and safety Kam Chancellor (stringer) are uncertain.

7. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and a grade 1-2 MCL sprain in his knee, Rapoport reported.

Defensive back DeAngelo Hall, who recently returned from a torn ACL, suffered a bone bruise in the knee area in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a source told Rapoport.

8. New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco suffered a bulging disc in the win over the Buffalo Bills that will end his season, sources told Rapoport. The scary injury is not thought to be career-ending, Rapoport added.

9. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters that quarterback Marcus Mariota underwent tests and has a sore shoulder and mild ankle sprain, but should be all right.