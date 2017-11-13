ATN Podcast: Saints dominate in lock-off victory

Are the Bills finally showing their true colors? (3:30); A solid victory for the Vikings, who look to be on the up and up (10:00); The Rams solidifying their case as a playoff contender (24:00); Wess declares war on Lions fans and defends his take on Golden Tate (37:40); Dan scolds the ATN Subredditers and gives them a sad horn for choosing the Jets as their Lock of the Week pick (41:00); Brett Hundley takes some promising steps forward, possibly giving Packers fans hope (46:30); Just how bad have the Giants gotten (52:00); The Patriots are on their way to another Super Bowl (59:00); and more!

