49ers' Marquise Goodwin plays following son's death

Just hours after losing a child, 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored his first touchdown of the season.

Goodwin announced after the game on social media that his and his wife Morgan's infant son died due to complications during the pregnancy.

"Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am," Goodwin wrote in an Instagram post.

"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.

Somehow Goodwin was able to help his team get its first win of the season. After he hauled in an 83-yard touchdown catch, a clearly emotional Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky then fell to his knees in prayer while his teammates surrounded him. The 49ers went on to beat the Giants 31-21.

According to Matt Maiocco to NBC Sports Bay Area, Goodwin left the locker room quickly after the game to join his family.