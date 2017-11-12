Sunday's Best: Titans & Bengals Salute To Service

Several games on Sunday came down to the final possession, and that was the case for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans. Thanks to a late touchdown by running back DeMarco Murray, the Titans survived 24-20.

Before the game, players including Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton spent some time taking photos with the troops in attendance.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

With roughly five minutes in the fourth quarter, Dalton hit A.J. Green for a 70-yard touchdown, giving the Bengals a 20-17 lead. However, don't ever count out the former Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

Mariota led the Titans on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Murray with 43 seconds left.

That victory helped the Titans keep first place in the AFC South, with the Jacksonville Jaguars lurking right behind.