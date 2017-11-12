Sunday's Best: Titans & Bengals Salute To Service

Several games on Sunday came down to the final possession, and that was the case for the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans. Thanks to a late touchdown by running back DeMarco Murray, the Titans survived 24-20.
Before the game, players including Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton spent some time taking photos with the troops in attendance.
Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8
With roughly five minutes in the fourth quarter, Dalton hit A.J. Green for a 70-yard touchdown, giving the Bengals a 20-17 lead. However, don't ever count out the former Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
Mariota led the Titans on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Murray with 43 seconds left.
That victory helped the Titans keep first place in the AFC South, with the Jacksonville Jaguars lurking right behind.