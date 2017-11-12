Tennessee Volunteers fire Butch Jones after five seasons

Butch Jones' tenure in Tennessee is officially over.

Tennessee fired the fifth-year head coach Sunday, a day after the Volunteers' blowout loss to Missouri dropped the team to 0-6 in SEC play this season. The Volunteers also have lost five game straight.

John Currie, Tennessee's vice chancellor and director of athletics, made the announcement on Sunday afternoon. Brady Hoke was named the team's interim head coach.

"...I have asked Coach Jones to step down as head football coach," Currie wrote. "I know Coach Jones will be successful moving forward, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

"An exhaustive search is underway for a person of the highest integrity and character with the skills and vision to propel Tennessee to championships. This search will be my sole focus, and I will be in regular contact with Chancellor [Beverly] Davenport. I want to make clear that we are intensely committed to hiring the best coach for Tennessee."

Jones posted a 34-27 record at Tennessee and led the team to consecutive nine-win seasons until this year's struggles. At 4-6, the team's wins came against Georgia Tech, Indiana State, UMass and Southern Miss.

On Saturday, the Volunteers lost to Missouri, 50-17, giving up 659 yards of total offense.

Tennessee hasn't won an SEC title since 1998 after finishing 13-0 en route to winning the national championship.