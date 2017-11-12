Maurice Harris makes submission for Catch of the Year

  • By Dan Hanzus
Maurice Harris is your new leader in the clubhouse in the Greatest Catch Of 2017 competition.

The Washington Redskins wide receiver -- called up from the practice squad this weekend -- made a diving one-handed touchdown catch in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The 36-yard strike from Kirk Cousins was initially ruled an incompletion but was overturned upon review.

It's always a good Sunday when sound football is about to withstand NFL Catch Rule Madness.

That was positively Odell-like. Find me a better catch! I dare you!

Harris, 25, was added to the active roster on Saturday. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie last season, tallying eight catches for 66 yards. Something tells me he'll remember this one for the rest of his life.

