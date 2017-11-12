Injury roundup: Cowboys' Dez Bryant expected to play

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Oklahoma State product has been battling knee and ankle injuries from a week ago, but had vowed to play.

Bryant has 38 receptions for 439 yards and four TDs this season for the 5-3 Cowboys.

Other injury news we are watching Sunday:

1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, suffering from a groin injury, is a game-time decision against the Steelers, but there is optimism that the speedster will play, according to Rapoport.

2. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable, but should be good to go against the Patriots, a source tells Rapoport.

3. New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, questionable because of a knee injury, is expected to play against Denver, per Rapoport.

4. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay, who has been out a month following knee surgery, is likely to play against the New Orleans Saints, according to Rapoport.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Rapoport.

6. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Rapoport.

7. Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder, battling a hamstring injury, is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rapoport. Left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is also expected to play while tight end Jordan Reed, who missed practice on Friday with a hamstring injury, is not expected to play.