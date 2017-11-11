Andrew Luck to go to Europe for additional treatment

Andrew Luck's 2017 season is over. Now he's headed to Europe to try to make sure his 2018 season won't suffer the same fate.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday per sources informed of the situation that the Indianapolis Colts' star quarterback is travelling to Europe for treatment on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder that continues to give him issues.

ESPN first reported the development.

Luck, who had surgery this offseason to fix the torn posterior labrum that he had been playing with the past two years, was placed on injured reserve earlier this month after experiencing setbacks on his road to recovery.

Rapoport reported Luck has been spending time in Birmingham, Alabama, to work with respected physical therapist Kevin Wilk to try to fix the issue. Rapoport added that Dr. Marc Safran of Stanford Medicine has also checked in on the QB's injured shoulder.

Now Luck is headed overseas in an attempt to, per Rapoport, get the pain under control and get everything in the shoulder balanced in terms of all the muscles working together.

Luck is nearly 10 months removed from his initial January surgery.