7 Famous College Football Fans

Roughly 65,000 rabid fans fill college stadiums on Saturday, and there are bound to be a few famous fans walking around the concourse. While the odds are slim that we ever see them, wouldn't it be madness if you saw Katy Perry storming the field after an upset victory? These seven celebrities are some of the most dedicated fans to their favorite college.

Will Ferrell (USC Trojans)

USC alum and comedian Will Ferrell is supporting the Trojans at Cal today! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/3ypLILP1Co â USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 23, 2017

No celebrity is more involved with their college football team than Ferrell. Not only did Ferrell give the USC Commencement speech, but he also helped former head coach Pete Carroll prank the football team.

Matthew McConaughey (University of Texas Longhorns)

Alright, alright, alright. The Longhorns with star power on the sidelines. McConaughey and The Rocket. pic.twitter.com/2LxbjuFY8o â Craig Blair (@fourblairs) September 17, 2017

Alright, alright, alright.

McConaughey may be the most recognizable actor of our generation. He has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and he may be the biggest Texas Longhorn fan. The Texas native attended UT and even teaches a film class at the University. I don't know about you, but I would love to be a fly on the wall in that classroom.

Derek Jeter (University of Michigan Wolverines)

RE2PECT is earned.



Derek Jeter wrote this letter to our Michigan Football team. âRespect means respecting the game."#GoBlue #WEAREJORDAN pic.twitter.com/2XSIaXKCEB â Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2016

After five World Series championships and 14 All-Star appearances, Derek Jeter might be one of the most accomplished baseball players of all time, and he just so happens to be a Michigan Wolverine fan. Before being selected in the 1992 Draft, Jeter received a scholarship offer to attend the university, but he decided to go pro instead.

LeBron James (Ohio State Buckeyes)

LeBron James greets Ezekiel Elliott following his last TD run to secure the National Championship for Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/hpeqyBboVL â Lantern TV (@LanternTV) January 13, 2015

Yes, the greatest basketball player on the planet is a fan of his hometown team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2015, James attended the College Football National Championship game where the Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against the Oregon Ducks. After the Buckeyes sealed the victory, James was on the field congratulating player including Ezekiel Elliott and Cardale Jones.

Katy Perry (Ole Miss Rebels)

Yes, I mean the pop star Katy Perry. Back in 2014, Perry visited ESPN's College GameDay set as a guest picker in Oxford, Mississippi. Not only did she correctly pick Ole Miss over Alabama, but she even rushed the field once the time expired.

Channing Tatum (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Sorry, Auburn Tiger fans, but The Magic Mike superstar is actually all about the Crimson Tide. He has been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show showing his Alabama pride by saying Roll Tide. He even has been seen walking around town in an Alabama sweatshirt.

Vince Vaughn (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Vince Vaughn in house rooting for Notre Dame. Yes, I asked for a picture. He was really excited. pic.twitter.com/tNTkrgUa â Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 7, 2013

Vaughn is a Chicago native, but he travels to South Bend, Indiana on Saturdays. No one will ever question Vaughn's commitment. He has been on the sidelines during Notre Dame's 2013 National Championship, and he even appeared in Rudy.