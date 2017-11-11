Transactions: Lions activate left tackle Taylor Decker

Greg Robinson out, Taylor Decker in.

The Detroit Lions activated their starting left tackle off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Saturday, one day after waiving Robinson, their fill-in left tackle.

Detroit also activated tackle Corey Robinson and waived wide receiver Jace Billingsley.

Decker is expected to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing Detroit's first eight games while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Me being "activated" makes it sound like I'm some top secret government Frankenstein super robot project â Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) November 11, 2017

Here are the other Saturday transactions worth monitoring:

1. Jeremy Hill is done for the season and might be done in Cincinnati.

The Bengals running back was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury. Hill was a surprise scratch last week. The fourth-year runner was Cincy's second-leading rusher (37 att, 116 yards) behind rookie back Joe Mixon. Hill's absence opens up more carries for Mixon and scat back Giovani Bernard.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Hill is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Cincinnati also waived backup kicker Marshall Koehn, who was brought in as insurance for the injured Randy Bullock. In a corresponding move, the team promoted safety Brandon Wilson and defensive tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

2. The Miami Dolphins placed right tackle Ja'Wuan James (groin) on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that James was seeking additional opinions on his injury suffered during Miami's Week 9 loss to Oakland. James' roster spot will be filled by safety T.J. McDonald, who was activated following his eight-game suspension. Jesse Davis is expected to fill in at right tackle for James.