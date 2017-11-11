Drew Stanton suffered sprained knee vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks weren't the only team to come out of Thursday Night Football with a significant injury.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton suffered a sprained knee in the loss to Seattle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. ESPN first reported the news.

Pelissero added the Cardinals will know more on Stanton's status next week.

If Stanton can't go against the Houston Texans in Week 11, then former 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert would start in his place. Stanton was filling in for Carson Palmer, who is on injured reserve with a broken left arm.

At 4-5, and without their starting QB and RB, the Cardinals are just barely in the NFC playoff picture. An extended absence by Stanton would obviously not help their cause.