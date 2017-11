NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL organizations and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day on Saturday. Here's a selection of their messages to the troops:

"These are the people that allow us to live the cherished life that we all live in this country."#SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/sq0QbQW5FU — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 11, 2017

A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:55am PST

To all of the true heroes, thank you. #VeteransDay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2017

Honoring all those who have served this great country. Past, present and future. ���� #VeteransDay2017 — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) November 11, 2017

Thank you to all of the Veterans who have served this country & still serving this country. You are the real Heroes & a Special Thank You to my POPS. Love you #AirForce #Youngin pic.twitter.com/YWieH456LF — AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) November 11, 2017

#HappyVeteransDay and #THANKYOU to all those who've served and are serving to keep our liberties safe! ���� pic.twitter.com/cNu9Mmqo1j — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) November 11, 2017