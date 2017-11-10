Follow Friday: Kyle Long's GIF game is strong

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Football games are won or lost in the trenches, yet only the most dedicated fans can name their entire offensive line. Well, thanks to social media, linemen are finally having their time in the spotlight. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long has become one of the best guards in the league, as well as a great follow on social media.

If his name rings a bell, Kyle comes from a long tradition of NFL linemen. His brother, Chris, is an Eagles defensive lineman and his father, Howie, was a Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders; you might also recognize Howie Long from his analysis on FOX NFL Sundays. Even though Kyle is the youngest, the three-time Pro Bowler may have the biggest personality in the family.

Here are a few reasons why you should follow Kyle Long.

His dogs rule

Long has not one, not two but three different pups and they are all adorable.

A post shared by Kyle (@kylelong75) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

A post shared by Kyle (@kylelong75) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

A post shared by Kyle (@kylelong75) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

He's a gamer

When he's not on the field, he's right in front of his computer, streaming his games on Twitch. I hope he's not a higher rank than me in Rocket League.

Kyle Long is currently playing Rocket League on Twitch and its amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/ICXfmkXvrW ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Taylor Jacobs (@Taylor710ESPN) April 11, 2016

His GIF game is strong

If you think you can troll Long, you have another thing coming.

Half my mentions warrant this response pic.twitter.com/8unobFyLxM ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) August 1, 2017

He's a goof

While he posts amazing content on his personal socials, he's also willing to share his comedic abilities with his teammates in the locker room.

A post shared by Prince Amukamara (@princeamukamara) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by Prince Amukamara (@princeamukamara) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT